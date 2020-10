The Longest Domestic Flight in the U.S. Will Resume Service Just in Time for the Holidays

This is a Text Card for the Title of a T+L video.Title and Text, Looks like this.

How many lines of text can we fit on here?

Twotwotwotwotwo Threethreethreethreethreethreethree Fourfourfourfourfoufourfouf.The video Style is "Action," the Font is...