Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Record Setting Wildfires Burning In Colorado

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Record Setting Wildfires Burning In Colorado

Record Setting Wildfires Burning In Colorado

The East Troublesome Fire is only 5% contained.

It's forced evacuations and destroyed homes.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

At least 26 homes destroyed in Colorado's CalWood Fire as historic wildfire season continues

At least four new wildfires sparked over the weekend in Colorado and Utah during what has been a...
Upworthy - Published

Timelapse footage show thick smoke from Colorado wildfires

Evacuations order were issued due to a growing fire in Colorado, as authorities expect the blaze to...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Climate change is helping to fuel Colorado wildfires, experts say [Video]

Climate change is helping to fuel Colorado wildfires, experts say

The explosive growth of the East Troublesome Fire is more evidence of climate change according to state climatologist Russ Schumacher.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 02:10Published
Shifting Winds Make It Hard To Get Ahead Of East Troublesome Fire [Video]

Shifting Winds Make It Hard To Get Ahead Of East Troublesome Fire

"It could easily start making more radical fire behavior in areas that have been relatively calm,” said fire information Chris Joyner.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:36Published
Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages [Video]

Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages

CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people to evacuate.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:13Published