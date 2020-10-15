Record Setting Wildfires Burning In Colorado
The East Troublesome Fire is only 5% contained.
It's forced evacuations and destroyed homes.
Climate change is helping to fuel Colorado wildfires, experts sayThe explosive growth of the East Troublesome Fire is more evidence of climate change according to state climatologist Russ Schumacher.
Shifting Winds Make It Hard To Get Ahead Of East Troublesome Fire"It could easily start making more radical fire behavior in areas that have been relatively calm,” said fire information Chris Joyner.
Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire RagesCBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people to evacuate.