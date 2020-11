THE ROCKETEER Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:11s - Published THE ROCKETEER Season 1 THE ROCKETEER Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: A girl inherits the persona of The Rocketeer, and with the help of her gadget-building friend they tackle epic adventures. Writers: Nicole Dubuc, Kendall Michele Haney, Brian Hohlfeld Stars: Kitana Turnbull, Callan Farris, Frank Welker 0

