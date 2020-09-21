Airplane crash leaves two people dead in Foley, Alabama

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 minute ago

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed into a house southeast of Mobile, Alabama and at least two people died according to police.

