Airplane crash leaves two people dead in Foley, Alabama

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed into a house southeast of Mobile, Alabama and at least two people died according to police.

- a u-s navy aircraft crashed int- a home southeast- of mobile, alabama and at least- two people died - according to police - the foley fire department has - confirmed the residents of the- house that was hit during the - plane crash were not injured- despite the substantial damage- to the house.

- sources have confirmed the plan- that crashed in - baldwin county was a navy - training aircraft being flown - out - of naval air station whiting- field.- the baldwin county district - attorney has confirmed there- were multiple fatalities, but i- is unknown how many.- authorities confirm that a home- is also on fire as a result - of the crash.

- it was not immediately clear- what type of plane crashed- or how many were on board.- the u-s department of defense - and the navy were set to- handle the investigation, the




