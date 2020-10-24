Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate
Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip from season 3 episode 16 - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate
With Election Day around the corner, Cartoons Donald Trump and Joe Biden take the debate stage for one last showdown… Featuring Cartoons Kristen Welker, Dr. Fauci, Hunter Biden, and a surprise guest.Watch new episodes of Our Cartoon President on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME.
Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip - Cartoon Susan Collins Dodges Everyone's Questions
In the middle of her contentious Maine Senate race, Cartoon Susan Collins desperately avoids reporters' questions..
The day after the final 2020 presidential debate at Belmont University, NewsChannel 5 scored big interviews with President Trump, Vice President Biden, and debate moderator Kristen Welker...well, sort..