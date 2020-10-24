The Conjuring movie (2013) - Behind The Scenes - Faith & Fear

The Conjuring | Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind The Scenes Before The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It began filming, a bishop from the Order of Exorcists was called to bless the studio, cast and crew.

This is the story of #TheConjuring, and how the films and their real life inspirations connect #BehindTheScenes.

About The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga).

One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" is the seventh film in #JamesWan's “Conjuring” Universe, the largest horror franchise in history, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide.

It includes the first two "Conjuring" films, as well as "Annabelle" and "Annabelle: Creation," "The Nun," and "Annabelle Comes Home."