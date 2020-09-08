A Creepshow Animated Special Trailer

A Creepshow Animated Special - Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original Two animated tales of terror: “Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Greg Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.

“Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joe King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Premieres Oct.

29 only on Shudder