Twin Pines Lodge among numerous homes consumed by East Troublesome Fire

Grand County firefighter loses home in Grand Lake; Denver7 giving aid through wildfire victims fund Schelly Olson and her family had a picture perfect cabin in Grand Lake until just a couple of days ago.

Couple killed in Grand Lake home when East Troublesome Fire roared through, Grand County Sheriff says



The family members of a couple from the Grand Lake area say they believe their loved ones died inside their home when the East Troublesome Fire burned through the area this week. The Grand County.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:01 Published 22 minutes ago