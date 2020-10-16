Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Founder of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Bimal Gurung pulled out of Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and said that his party will support those in 2024 elections who'll take up their demand of Gorkhaland. He said, "All I want to say is that our demand for Gorkhaland still remains, we will take this cause forward. It is our aim, our vision. In the 2024 election, we will support the party which will take up this cause." He further said, "Centre didn't meet the commitment they made but Mamata Banerjee fulfilled all promises she made. So, I would like to separate myself from NDA, I would like to break our relation with BJP. In 2021 Bengal election we'll forge an alliance with TMC and give a reply to BJP."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indian Coast Guard warns fishermen and merchant vessels in West Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. ICG asked vessels and fishermen to return to harbor as soon as possible as a low-pressure area is developing over Bay of Bengal. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal over the coming few days. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the state. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. PM Narendra Modi spoke in Bengali to wish the people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal." "I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," PM added.