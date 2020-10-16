Global  
 

Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Watch: TMC's Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore.

Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women.

She was also seen playing the traditional drum or Dhak on Durga Ashtami.

Jahan & other people were seen wearing masks to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Accompanied by her husband, she offered flowers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal.

Amid Coivd surge, Durga Puja has been a low-key affair minus the grand festivities.

The Calcutta High Court has ruled Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal as ‘no entry zones’ this year.


