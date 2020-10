NASA footage shows spacecraft's incredible tough-and-go on asteroid Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:32s - Published 30 seconds ago NASA footage shows spacecraft's incredible tough-and-go on asteroid NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft sent rubble flying as it briefly touched an asteroid Bennu in an attempt to capture rock samples. Check out the incredible footage! Credit to "NASA". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this