How to make Snickers from scratch

Did you know that Snickers are the best-selling candy bar in the world!?

It’s not surprising, considering how delicious they are—but now you can make your own from scratch!

Follow along as Jessica Lugo (@bakemepretti) makes these gooey, peanuty, chocolate-robed treats just in time for Halloween!

Shopping list:- 1 cup marshmallow fluff- 1 cup creamy peanut butter- 1 cup soft caramels- 1 cup peanuts- 2 cups milk chocolate chips