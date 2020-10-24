How to make Snickers from scratch
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 05:33s - Published
How to make Snickers from scratch
Did you know that Snickers are the best-selling candy bar in the world!?
It’s not surprising, considering how delicious they are—but now you can make your own from scratch!
Follow along as Jessica Lugo (@bakemepretti) makes these gooey, peanuty, chocolate-robed treats just in time for Halloween!
Shopping list:- 1 cup marshmallow fluff- 1 cup creamy peanut butter- 1 cup soft caramels- 1 cup peanuts- 2 cups milk chocolate chips
Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.
Stream How to make Snickers from scratch instantly.