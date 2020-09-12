TDFN: Mt. Zion at Gordon Lee

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Gordon lee offense eating it up against mt.

Zion in chickamauga... === trojans lead 14-7 at half.... second play from scrimmage, quarterback blake groce makes an absolutely perfect throw into double coverage.

Receiver jacob neal is there.

He turns on the burners.... 77 yards to the house.

21-7 trojans.

=== next drive, mt.

Tricks turn into gordon lee treats.

Double pass picked off by neal.

Trojans get a touchdown after that.

28-7 gordon lee.

=== eagles making all kinds of mistakes.

Where's the ball??

D-back kade cowan knows where it is.

It's on the ground, and now trojan ball.

=== gordon lee takes some time to actually drive this time.

Running back cade peterson swerves and hops and hustles down to the one yard line.

All that work, and no touchdown.

=== comes next.

Groce keeps it... touchdown.

Trojans win, 42-7.