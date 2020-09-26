Global  
 

TDFN: Chattanooga Christian at Knox Webb

The road for a region matchup against knox webb.

The chargers are 3-1 in the region, tied with two other teams for second place.

All tied up at 7-7 in the 3rd quarter.

=== running back mike mike baxter muscles one man down, leaves another in the dust.

Mike mike says bye bye.

Nobody in the same county as baxter.

14-7 chargers.

=== here come the spartans.

Receiver elijah bane hits the hole ont he reverse, fights around to the edge.... touchdown.

Tied at 14.

=== late in the fourth... ccs is driving... running back traveon scott fumbles, giving it right back to webb.

=== spartans kicked the game winning field goal from that.

Webb beats ccs, 17-14.




