Family Believes Grandparents Died Near Grand Lake In East Troublesome Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Family members believe two grandparents died in the East Troublesome Fire.

Grandchildren are posting about the family on Twitter.


