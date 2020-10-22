Family Believes Grandparents Died Near Grand Lake In East Troublesome Fire
Family members believe two grandparents died in the East Troublesome Fire.
Grandchildren are posting about the family on Twitter.
Couple killed in Grand Lake home when East Troublesome Fire roared through, Grand County Sheriff saysThe family members of a couple from the Grand Lake area say they believe their loved ones died inside their home when the East Troublesome Fire burned through the area this week. The Grand County..