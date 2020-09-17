Daily Punch - Mirzapur cast already on to season 3; budget & principal actors fee hiked

मिर्जापुर 2 (Mirzapur 2) का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे लोगों का इंतजार कल नियत समय से कुछ घंटे पहले ही खत्म हो गया। प्राइम वीडियो ने गुरुवार रात नौ बजे के करीब रिलीज करके लोगों को सरप्राइज कर दिया। 'मिर्जापुर 2' कहानी में पहले सीजन की तरह घात-प्रतिघात खूब है और दिवाली से पहले ही इसमें गोली, बारूद और तमंचों की आतिशबाजी भी जमकर है।
Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
After waiting for two long years, fans finally got to watch the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Mirzapur and it blew them away! Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Divyendu aka Munna Bhaiya and Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi opened up about their characters, the second season, dubbing amid the pandemic and much more.
Bollywood actor John Abraham was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. He looked hot in black attire. Ileana D'Cruz was spotted in casual look in the city. Ranbir Kapoor was seen at YRF studio in Andheri and he looked dashing in black look with the 'essential' mask on. Director-Producer Farah Khan was snapped wearing a mask outside a salon in Juhu. Ranveer Singh was also snapped in the city in cool look. Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked outside Mumbai airport.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more.
