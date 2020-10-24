Fun Facts About Election Day In America: Tie-Breakers

US presidential elections can be very tight.

In 2000, for example, it took the Supreme Court to decide between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W.

Bush.

But there are other ways to pick a winner in a tied US election.

Take, for instance, the 1994 House of Representatives race in Wyoming.

The governor broke the tie by pulling a Ping-Pong ball adorned with the name of the winner out of a cowboy hat.

In the Silver State of Nevada, they settle ties by drawing cards—high card wins, naturally.

This last happened in 2011, when neither frugal candidate in a North Las Vegas city council primary would pay $600 for a recount!