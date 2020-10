Patreon Boots Off QAnon Stans Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Patreon Boots Off QAnon Stans Patreon has become the latest online platform to give QAnon conspiracy theorists the boot. Please excuse me while I play the world’s smallest violin. “Going forward, creator accounts that advance disinformation promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory will no longer be supported on Patreon,” the company said in a blog post announcing its updated policies this week. 0

