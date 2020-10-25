Susan Larson missing 10.23.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

Susan Larson of Franklin County hasn't been heard from since her release from the Jefferson County Detention Center.

The search contineus..

For a missing franklin county woman.

According to the sheriff's office..

38-year-old susan larson was last seen..

Leaving the jefferson county detention center in louisville on september 24.

Deputies say larson usually stays in touch with her family through facebook... but she has not been active since she was released.

According to the sheriff's office..

Larson has brown hair, blue eyes..

A tattoo of a lizard on her lower back and a large rose tattoo on her left arm.

If you know where she could be, contact the franklin county sheriff's office.

