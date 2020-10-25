Central Catholic Blanks Argos to advance to state finals

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 minute ago

Group looking for a second straight trip to state.... we should just rename this segment the caroline lutz highlight reel.... assist from karsyn cherry.... the junior starts things off.... knights go up 1-0.... last semi-state battle, cc won big time 9-3.... some things never change... lutz into cherry.... 2-zip and we're still in the first half.... it was all knights out east today.... argos never found the back of the nylon.... lutz again.... the second part of her hat trick... 4-0 the final.... ticket punched!

Cc to face park tudor again in state.... lutz explains the team's hastag revenge season..... caroline lutz: more big wins from where you live.... mccutcheon didn't just upset the number one team in the state.... they beat the number one team in the natfinal score... mavs to play munster in se-state bc not as lucky, falling to new prairie in 4.... congratulations on a sectional championship year, bison..

And it's worth mentioning the new prairie cross country results.... west lafayette's hailey mansfield and harrison's leo soriano will be moving on to the state finals.... that's a