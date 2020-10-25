RP Parke Heritage Sectional

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
After a couple weeks off due to contact tracing both riverton parke and parke heritage met for sectional football action.

Opening kickoff, noble johnson goes 81 yards to the house.

Wolves 7-0 still in the first, christian johnson finds anthony wood for the first down and moore as wood gets into the end zone.

Wolves 14-0.

This offense is scary when all the pieces are working, this time it's ozzy jones taking the hand off and punching it in for the touchdown.

21-0 parke heritage.

2nd qtr, more of the same as johnson finds riley ferguson for the 52 yard touchdown.

As parke heritage moves on to the next round of sectionals by a




