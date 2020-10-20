National Drug Take Back Day returns to Mall for the first time since the pandemic

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 1 minute ago

Officials said the pandemic had a slight effect on turnout this year.

today was national drug take back day across the country, and right here in st.

Joseph, at the east hills shopping center parking lot, people drove up to dispose their unused or unwanted medications.

The twice yearly event which aims to safely dispose of prescriptions only happened once this year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The st.

Joseph police department along with the buchanan county drug strike force and the st.

Joseph youth alliance all team up to make the event happen locally every year.

They say the pandemice has had some effect on the turnout.

(sot ) "it has changed us ust a little bit, it seems like the turnout may be a little bit lower we are social distancing we are wearing masks just because that is prevalent right now it's a concern for everybody, so we're still getting good numbers but i think maybe just a slightly reduced turnout."

Other sharp items such as needles and inhalers were also collected.

Local law enforcement remind residents that you can always drop off any unwanted medications at the buchanan county law enforcement center located next to the