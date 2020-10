Mr. Baseball Movie (1992) - Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura, Aya Takanashi Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:14s - Published 11 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:14s - Published Mr. Baseball Movie (1992) - Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura, Aya Takanashi Mr. Baseball Movie (1992) trailer - Plot synopsis: Jack Elliot, once a great baseball player, is forced to play in Japan where his brash, egotistical ways cause friction with his new teammates and friends. Director: Fred Schepisi Writers: Theo Pelletier, John Junkerman, Gary Ross Stars: Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura, Aya Takanashi Genre: Comedy, Romance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this