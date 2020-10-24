Protecting Estes Park: Behind the fight to protect the town from two wildfires
A look at how firefighters are working to protect Estes Park from East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires.
Wildfire Moves Into Rocky Mountain National Park: 'Numerous' Trees Down Near Trail Ridge RoadWe are seeing a glimpse of the fire damage in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Estes Park Evacuated As East Troublesome Fire Burns Nearby15,000 have been ordered to evacuate as a dangerous fire burns nearby.
Two of the state's largest wildfires are burning simultaneouslyThe East Troublesome Fire grew exponentially since it started on Oct. 14, but that's not the only fire authorities are worried about this evening.