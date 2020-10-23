Global  
 

Protests in Poland against strict abortion law

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:31s - Published
On Friday protesters marched through many cities in Poland, after a top court declared it illegal to abort in cases of foetal malformation, because it is considered “incompatible” with the Polish constitution.

98% of legal abortions in the country in 2019 were carried out because of foetal abnormalities.

Now, women in Poland are only allowed to terminate their pregnancy in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk.

Opposition parties in Poland, the European Union's human rights commissioner and international human rights organisations criticized the court's decision as violating women's rights.

Protests defied a COVID-19 related ban on gatherings.

Report by Bassaneseg.

