'Black Men Stand Up' voting event held in Riviera Beach Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 week ago A push for Black men to vote took place in Riviera Beach on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY. BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT AND”BLACK MEN STAND UP" HELD ANEARLY VOTING RALLY AT APOLLING LOCATION IN RIVIERABEACH. THE GROUP SAY THEY AREPUSHING FOR MORE BLACK MEN TOGET INVOLVED IN THE 2020DECISION.55 ONE OF THE THINGS IS BLACKMEN IN OUR COMMUNITY HAVE BEENUNDERREPRESENTED,UNDERAPPRECIATED, ANDUNDER-SUPPORTED SO WE HAVE TOCOME TOGETHER EARLY VOTINGCONTINUES UNTIL NOVEMBER1ST&MAIL IN BALLOTS CAN STILLBE REQUESTED AS WE







You Might Like



Tweets about this Doris Scott 'Black Men Stand Up' voting event held in Riviera Beach https://t.co/vnNJ46wHRw 6 days ago WPTV 'Black Men Stand Up' voting event held in Riviera Beach https://t.co/5Vv0LPr9w1 https://t.co/yr8oAcSSLS 1 week ago