Frigid, Snowy Weather Sweeps Over Colorado Wildfires
Crews at the East Troublesome Fire got some much needed relief from Mother Nature.
Denver7 News 5 PM | Sunday, October 25Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 5 PM | Sunday, October 25
Grand Lake Resident Closely Watching His Home Via Baby MonitorDespite dry, windy conditions, fire crews said they were able to make progress on the East Troublesome Fire.
Fire Crews Make Progress On CalWood FireCooler weather helped firefighters gain more control of the CalWood Fire which ignited a week ago today.