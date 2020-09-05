Top 20 Celebs Who Shut Down Sexist Interview Questions Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:58s - Published 3 days ago These are all celebs who shut down sexist interview questions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These are all celebs who shut down sexist interview questions. Our countdown includes Megan Fox, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Celebs Who Are Surprisingly Down to Earth



Whoever said famous people are selfish, vapid, divas never met these fine folks! For this list, we’re looking at famous folks who might be stars, but still seem to have their feet planted firmly on.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:10 Published 3 weeks ago Top 10 Stars Who Turned Down Huge Money



Money isn’t everything. Even for obscenely rich movie stars like these. For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest movie, TV, and sports stars who turned down lucrative contracts and deals. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:38 Published on September 5, 2020

