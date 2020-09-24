Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff American actress and singer

Hilary Duff 'frustrated' by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success [Video]

Hilary Duff 'frustrated' by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success

Hilary Duff grew frustrated when producers attempted to typecast her following her success as Lizzie McGuire.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write children's book [Video]

Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write children's book

Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write her new children's book My Little Brave Girl.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer

Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Trump for Calling Him a 'Creep' for 'Borat' Stunt

 President Trump thinks Sacha Baron Cohen is an unfunny jerk who tried, but ultimately failed, to fool him years ago -- and to that, SBC says ... appreciate the..
TMZ.com

Trump calls Sacha Baron Cohen 'a creep' after 'Borat' clip shows actress entering White House

 President Donald Trump called Sacha Baron Cohen "a creep" after previously unseen footage from "Borat 2" was shared to Twitter Friday.
USATODAY.com

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' Daughter Got into White House, Met Don Jr. at Fundraiser

 White House security is looking pretty lax in new video showing Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' costar easily gaining access and coming within feet of President..
TMZ.com

Adele Adele English singer-songwriter

Adele Jokes About Her Weight Loss on 'SNL', Attributes it to COVID

 Adele was awesome on 'SNL' Saturday night, and made a hilarious joke about her weight loss. The '"Somebody Like You" singer looked INCREDIBLE as she took the..
TMZ.com

'SNL' host Adele brings drama — and her greatest hits — as hilarious losing 'Bachelor' contestant

 'SNL' host Adele sang some of her greatest hits during a funny 'Bachelor' spoof, part of a delightful comedic turn for the superstar singer.
USATODAY.com

Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live

 The star also tells the audience "my album's not finished" as she presents the US sketch show.
BBC News

Borat Borat 2006 mockumentary comedy film directed by Larry Charles

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene [Video]

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Rudy Giuliani responds to Borat video

 Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has described a video clip from the upcoming Borat film appearing to show him with his hand down his trousers as a “complete..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue; here's what to expect

 Top two officials of Trump administration, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper have reached Delhi for the 2+2 India US meet.
DNA
US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever [Video]

US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever

Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen? And how does America get out of it?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published
'America loves Poland': Trump brings Poles and Americans closer [Video]

'America loves Poland': Trump brings Poles and Americans closer

Trump's leadership style has fostered huge support in Poland, with both US and Polish presidents claiming that the current relations between the countries are "at the best they have ever been".

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:17Published

Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Trump for Calling Him a 'Creep' for 'Borat' Stunt

President Trump thinks Sacha Baron Cohen is an unfunny jerk who tried, but ultimately failed, to fool...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared


Trump No Fan of 'Borat' Creator Sacha Baron Cohen

Donald Trump said he has not been a fan of Sacha Baron Cohen -- even before a clip from the British...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Trump's 'unfunny creep' jibe and says 'I don't find you funny either'

Sacha Baron Cohen took to Twitter Saturday to thank Trump for the free movie publicity for his new...
Upworthy - Published


Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut [Video]

Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut

Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Leah Greenblatt Highlights Some of the Stunts Sacha Baron Cohen Pulls Off in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, 14 Years After th [Video]

Leah Greenblatt Highlights Some of the Stunts Sacha Baron Cohen Pulls Off in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, 14 Years After th

EW Critic at Large, Leah Greenblatt, discusses what fans can expect from the new 'Borat' sequel, Sacha Baron Cohen's commitment to the role and the film's social commentary, plus EW staffers pick their..

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 04:17Published
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Clip - Pregnancy Center [Video]

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Clip - Pregnancy Center

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Clip - Pregnancy Center Plot synopsis: Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:20Published