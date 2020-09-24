Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha

Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen? And how does America get out of it?View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:30Published
EW Critic at Large, Leah Greenblatt, discusses what fans can expect from the new 'Borat' sequel, Sacha Baron Cohen's commitment to the role and the film's social commentary, plus EW staffers pick their..
Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 04:17Published