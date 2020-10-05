President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL thaIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel sceneDemi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.
First trailer for 'Borat' sequel dropsThe popular character created by performer Sacha Baron Cohen is back in a sequel to the 2006 runaway hit.