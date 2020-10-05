Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’
President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump calls Sacha Baron Cohen 'a creep' after 'Borat' clip shows actress entering White House

President Donald Trump called Sacha Baron Cohen "a creep" after previously unseen footage...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Donald Trump after he calls Borat star a 'creep'

Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to reports that the President of the United States branded him a...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Trumps criticism: I dont find you funny either

'To me, he was a creep,' Trump said about Sacha Baron Cohen
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha [Video]

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene [Video]

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
First trailer for 'Borat' sequel drops [Video]

First trailer for 'Borat' sequel drops

The popular character created by performer Sacha Baron Cohen is back in a sequel to the 2006 runaway hit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published