Snow brings relief to Colorado fires Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:31s - Published Snow brings relief to Colorado fires 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Snowstorm brings much-needed relief to Colorado, wildfires



Sunday's snowstorm brought several inches of much-needed snow to most of Colorado, including the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires, on Sunday. The storm is expected to continue into Monday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 06:14 Published 5 hours ago