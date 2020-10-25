Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that it is not possible that Nitish Kumar was not involved in scams. Former union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to three year imprisonment over his role in the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

India ccontinues its downward trajectory of novel coronavirus cases as the country reported 45,149 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload past the 79 Lakh mark.

Fear grips the United States once again as it reaches another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper have left for India for the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue which will be held on Tuesday.

#BiharPolls #Coronavirus #NitishKumar