Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election

Ivory Coast opposition rejects gov't concessions for ending vote boycott
Ivory Coast election: President campaigns despite boycott callsThe president’s critics say his candidacy for another term after the constitutionally mandated two terms is illegal.
Ivory Coast begins presidential election campaigning amid violent demonstrations
Ivory Coast opposition in united front at 30,000 strong pre-election rallyThe political opposition in Ivory Coast presented a united front against the reelection of Alassane Ouattara, at a rally of about 30,000 people.View on euronews
Ivory Coast: Deposed ex-president steps up to challenge OuattaraHenri Konan Bedie served as president for six years until he was deposed in a 1999 coup.
Ivory Coast: Supporters of Gbagbo, Soro file their candidaciesSubmissions come despite Ivory Coast electoral commission barring both from running in October vote due to convictions.