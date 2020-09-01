Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election

Trouble brews in Ivory Coast ahead of this week's presidential election.

Ivory Coast opposition in united front at 30,000 strong pre-election rally The political opposition in Ivory Coast presented a united front against the reelection of Alassane Ouattara, at a rally of about 30,000 people.View on euronews

Ivory Coast election: President campaigns despite boycott calls The president’s critics say his candidacy for another term after the constitutionally mandated two terms is illegal.