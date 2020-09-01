Global  
 

Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election
Trouble brews in Ivory Coast ahead of this week's presidential election.

Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa

Ivory Coast opposition rejects gov't concessions for ending vote boycott [Video]

Ivory Coast opposition rejects gov't concessions for ending vote boycott

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:03Published
Ivory Coast election: President campaigns despite boycott calls [Video]

Ivory Coast election: President campaigns despite boycott calls

The president’s critics say his candidacy for another term after the constitutionally mandated two terms is illegal.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
Ivory Coast begins presidential election campaigning amid violent demonstrations [Video]

Ivory Coast begins presidential election campaigning amid violent demonstrations

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:21Published
Ivory Coast opposition in united front at 30,000 strong pre-election rally [Video]

Ivory Coast opposition in united front at 30,000 strong pre-election rally

The political opposition in Ivory Coast presented a united front against the reelection of Alassane Ouattara, at a rally of about 30,000 people.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Religious leaders in Ivory Coast appeal for dialogue ahead of presidential election

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct 16, 2020 / 11:01 pm (CNA).- Religious leaders in Ivory Coast have appealed...
CNA - Published


Ivory Coast: Deposed ex-president steps up to challenge Ouattara [Video]

Ivory Coast: Deposed ex-president steps up to challenge Ouattara

Henri Konan Bedie served as president for six years until he was deposed in a 1999 coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Ivory Coast: Supporters of Gbagbo, Soro file their candidacies [Video]

Ivory Coast: Supporters of Gbagbo, Soro file their candidacies

Submissions come despite Ivory Coast electoral commission barring both from running in October vote due to convictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published