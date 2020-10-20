UK special forces storm 'hijacked' tanker

Global  
 

The UK defense ministry has confirmed it deployed measures to reclaim an oil tanker, after a suspected hijacking took place off the south coast of England on Sunday.

It's believed stowaways began making threats to the crew, but have now been detained.

Adam Reed reports.


Tanker stowaways: ‘Hijacking’ ends after special forces storm ship

The seven stowaways, believed to be Nigerians seeking asylum, were handed over to Hampshire Police.
BBC News - Published


