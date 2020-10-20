UK special forces storm 'hijacked' tanker

The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam Reed reports.
German sportswear company Adidas is planning to sell its Reebok division, according to local media reports on Thursday, as the group seeks to put an end to its ill-fated investment in the U.S.-focused brand. Adam Reed reports.
In a historic first visit by a Gulf Arab nation, a United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday, accompanied by top U.S. officials, to cement a normalization deal signed last month. Adam Reed has more.
Seven people have been detained after British armed forces stormed an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking by stowaways. Theraid, likely to have been carried out by members..
