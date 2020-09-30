Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Secretary of Defence inspects Guard of Honor at Delhi's South block

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published
US Secretary of Defence inspects Guard of Honor at Delhi's South block

US Secretary of Defence inspects Guard of Honor at Delhi's South block

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.

Esper inspected Guard of Honor at Delhi's South Block.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper is in India to attend 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue is expected to focus on regional security cooperation, defence information-sharing, global cooperation, economic cooperation and working together in the Indo-Pacific.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Esper Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense

India, US hold defence minister-level talks

 A meeting between visiting US secretary of defence Mark T Esper and India's defence minister Rajnath Singh started in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various..
IndiaTimes

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue; here's what to expect

 Top two officials of Trump administration, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper have reached Delhi for the 2+2 India US meet.
DNA

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper set to arrive in India today; key military pact on agenda

 Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval and hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to..
DNA

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Won’t let anyone grab an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh

 India wants to peacefully resolve the military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh, said Union minister Rajnath Singh. He made the remarks after reviewing..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh at war memorial [Video]

Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh at war memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'shastra puja' or customary worship of weapons, at Sukna War Memorial in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to martyrs and laid a wreath at the memorial. Singh was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane. Speaking on the sidelines, the minister said that India wants peace at the border with China, but the country's soldiers won't let even an inch of land be captured by enemies. Later, he inaugurated an alternate alignment road to NH 310 built by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim. The inauguration was done via video conferencing. Singh listed other border roads projects under progress in the state. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:11Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Will bring new law to tackle Delhi-NCR air pollution, Centre tells SC

 Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Centre has taken a holistic view of the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR and it intends to..
DNA

Delhi's air quality deteriorates after Vijay Dashami celebrations, AQI reaches 520 in Ashok Vihar

 Pollution levels reached extremely dangerous levels in Delhi's Anand Parbat and Ashok Vihar areas, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
DNA

Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific Biogeographic region of Earth's seas

China's aggression and Covid solutions to dominate US-India 2+2 talks

 Security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in the face of China's aggressive behavior and public health collaboration with an eye on the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council [Video]

'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council

United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy. A very capable country, very talented people. And they face off every day, Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that Line of Actual Control." Esper on his upcoming visit to India said, "Secretary Pompeo and I would be there (India) next week, it's our second 2+2 (ministerial) with Indians and third ever for India and US. India will well be most consequential partner for us, I think, in Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News [Video]

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that it is not possible..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Indian Coast Guard commissions ship 'Kanaklata Barua' [Video]

Indian Coast Guard commissions ship 'Kanaklata Barua'

The commissioning ceremony of ship Kanaklata Barua was held on Sep 30 at Coast Guard headquarters in Delhi. Director General of Indian Coast Guard, Krishnaswamy Natarajan and others officials attended..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published