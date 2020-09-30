US Secretary of Defence inspects Guard of Honor at Delhi's South block

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'shastra puja' or customary worship of weapons, at Sukna War Memorial in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to martyrs and laid a wreath at the memorial. Singh was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane. Speaking on the sidelines, the minister said that India wants peace at the border with China, but the country's soldiers won't let even an inch of land be captured by enemies. Later, he inaugurated an alternate alignment road to NH 310 built by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim. The inauguration was done via video conferencing. Singh listed other border roads projects under progress in the state. Watch the full video for more.
United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy. A very capable country, very talented people. And they face off every day, Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that Line of Actual Control." Esper on his upcoming visit to India said, "Secretary Pompeo and I would be there (India) next week, it's our second 2+2 (ministerial) with Indians and third ever for India and US. India will well be most consequential partner for us, I think, in Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century."
Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that it is not possible..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of..
The commissioning ceremony of ship Kanaklata Barua was held on Sep 30 at Coast Guard headquarters in Delhi. Director General of Indian Coast Guard, Krishnaswamy Natarajan and others officials attended..