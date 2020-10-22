Global  
 

PM praises police and armed forces over tanker incident

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the work of the police and the armed forces in dealing with an incident on board a tanker off the Isle of Wight last night.

It is understood stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda attempted to hijack the vessel.

7 detained after suspected hijacking of oil tanker [Video]

7 detained after suspected hijacking of oil tanker

Seven people have been detained after armed forces from the Special Boat Service stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight as stowaways were thought to have hijacked the ship. The Nave Andromeda proceeded to dock in Southampton on Sunday night and the stowaways were handed over to Hampshire Constabulary. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Armed forces storm oil tanker and detain stowaways after ‘hijacking’ [Video]

Armed forces storm oil tanker and detain stowaways after ‘hijacking’

Seven people have been detained after British armed forces stormed an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking by stowaways. Theraid, likely to have been carried out by members of the Special Boat Service(SBS), was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home SecretaryPriti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.

Isle of Wight: UK Special Forces take control of ship after 'hijackers' threaten crew

 UK special forces have ended a 10-hour standoff in the English Channel after a group of violent Nigerian "hijackers" threatened to kill the crew of an oil tanker..
Seven detained after armed forces gain control of oil tanker in Channel [Video]

Seven detained after armed forces gain control of oil tanker in Channel

Seven people have been detained after armed forces personnel boarded an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight, following reports its crew had been threatenedby stowaways.

