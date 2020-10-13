No comparison between Uddhav's Hindutva and RSS Hindutva: BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke on the ongoing tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He said that India's response had subdued the neighbouring nation and dealt it a blow. He made the comments during his annual Dussehra address. He also performed 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons reportedly at the Maharshi Vyas auditorium in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Only 50 participants were allowed inside the venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per reports. Watch the full video for more.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated National Highways Authority of India's new building in Maharashtra's Nagpur, through video conferencing on October 26. At the event, Gadkari said, "NHAI needs to undergo reforms. Time has come to act against non-performing employees of NHAI."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned that why Bharat Ratna was not given to Veer Savarkar? Sanjay Raut said, "Shiv Sena never changed its stand on Veer Savarkar. Whenever an inappropriate comment was made to insult him, we stood by him. We've always had an emotional connection with him. Those who are criticising us must answer why they didn't give him Bharat Ratna?"
Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the BJP. Khadse had alleged harassment in the BJP via filing of fake cases against him. He said that the BJP keeps talking about threat to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra to stop people from defecting. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs. The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared the video on social media platform with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Dutt recently recovered from cancer and returned home. Sanjay shared a note on his social media and thanked fans and well-wishers.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are engaged in a war of words over the issue of reopening places of worship in the state. After Governor Koshyari wrote to..
