Shrine of Hazrat Baba in Shimla spreads communal harmony

The 'toy' train of Himalayan Queen in North Indian hill town Shimla arrived after 7 months on October 21. The Kalka-Shimla Express Mountain railway resumes its services from Oct 21 as a festival special train. The people involved in tourism industry are disappointed as not even a single passenger has arrived on the very first day. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.
For centuries the shrine of Chandsa Baba in Midnapur district of West Bengal has served as a cynosure of unification between myriad faiths practiced in India. No matter which caste or community they belong to, devotees bow their head before the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Situated in the Ballavpur Mirza Moholla area of Midnapur district, the holy site is thronged by a number of devotees every year. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur. During his entire life he worked for the well being of humanity and promoted love and brotherhood. In 1980, after the demise of the sufi saint, a shrine was built in his honour by one his Hindu disciples Chamaat Kumar Setua, so as to spread the message of saint and promote camaraderie among the people of different faiths. Since ages, the Sufi Saints like Chandsa Baba have propagated the message of spiritualism and harmony in our country and their teachings are still playing a significant role in binding different faiths together.
Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face covers, social distancing will be followed. Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin was closed in the wake of Covid outbreak. Caretakers of the shrine informed that entry and exit points of dargah will be separate. Markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees. Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees. The dargah located in Hazrat Nizamuddin area of south Delhi was closed in March. Decision to reopen dargah was taken after Unlock 4.0 guidelines were issued by MHA. Under the 'Unlock' process, religious places in Delhi started opening after June 8. The dargah, however, remained closed due to increase in Covid cases in the area.
Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the country who are keeping this culture intact. The latest one to join this list is Rohit Shrivastava from Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, who has set a milestone of Hindu - Muslim camaraderie by becoming the first one to donate money for the building of Ayodhya Mosque. No matter how many religions we practise in India, but in essence they all are one. Every religion teaches us to respect the other and be kind and generous to everyone in the universe. Depicting the same principles, a Hindu man in Lucknow city donated an amount of Rs 21,000 for the construction of the Mosque complex in Ayodhya, also becoming the first one to make the contribution. A law faculty employee of Lucknow University, Rohit Shrivastava handed over the amount to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Mosque complex.
Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Lok Janshakti Party chief made the comments while offering prayers at Punaura Dham. He also pitched for a 'corridor' between the Ram temple and the proposed Sita temple. The comments came ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar in which Paswan's LJP is fighting alone and not as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and JD(U). Watch the full video for more.
Considered as one of the most popular Muslim pilgrimage centres, the dargah of Ajmer Sharif houses the tomb of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a holy saint who dedicated his entire life to the service of the..