For those voting in-person, election officials are putting measures in place to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources Ask Dr. Nandi: Is in-person voting safe from COVID-19? It can be if you follow these guidelines



Over 5 million Michiganders are expected to vote in the upcoming November third election. And while state election officials are predicting that a record number of ballots will be cast before election.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:04 Published on September 18, 2020