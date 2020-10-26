KNOW Milwaukee's Powerhouse Women

KNOW Women is a group founded on the principles of collaboration and community over competition.

The KNOW Women started in 2017 to bring more attention to women doing remarkable things throughout Phoenix.

Sarah Benken created The KNOW Book as an annual publication that features women you should know throughout the community.

Soon after, she launched a membership community called The KNOW Collaborative for the high-powered women featured in the Book to connect throughout the year at monthly mixers and events.

The official launch of The KNOW Women in Milwaukee is set for November 12 when the multifaceted group releases its popular KNOW Book featuring local vision-led women in a glamorous and authentic style.

This year’s rollout will entail a special virtual celebration with Benken and her powerhouse team.

Nominations are still being accepted to be featured in the inaugural publication that will be distributed throughout Milwaukee after the launch.

Katie Soyka, a KNOW Ambassador and Photographer joins us today to tell us a little bit more about the KNOW Women and how being apart of an empowering community has changed her outlook.