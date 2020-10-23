Brandon Marshall reacts to Kyler Murray's Cardinals defeating Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brandon Marshall beaks down Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals overtaking Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks in week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
Marshall feels this was a great win for Murray as he has grown, proven himself and prevailed during challenging times and capitalized on his opponent's weaknesses.