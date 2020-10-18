Global  
 

Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

Imran Khan: Pakistan's prime minister asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, has asked Facebook to ban Islamophobic content, as tensions deepen between the presidents of France and Turkey.View on euronews


Imran Khan Imran Khan incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan; former professional cricketer

Pakistani PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content

 In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging extremism and violence across the world..
WorldNews

Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

 ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the..
WorldNews

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan accuses Macron of 'attacking Islam'

 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday of "attacking Islam", after the European leader criticised Islamists and..
WorldNews

Pakistan's Imran Khan slams French President Macron's views on Islam

The Pakistani prime minister has also sought a ban on "Islamophobic content" on Facebook. Imran...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Pakistan's PM asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

It comes a day after Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of "attacking Islam".
BBC News - Published

Ban Islamophobic content: Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook CEO

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, the Pakistan PM said that 'growing...
Zee News - Published


