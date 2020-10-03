ACB To Clinch Confirmation

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The United States Senate is on the verge of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

ACB cleared a key procedural hurdle yesterday.

The U.S. Senate stayed in session overnight for 30 hours of debate.

That has teed up a final confirmation vote for this evening.

Politico reports that ACB is expected to be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts shortly afterward.

ACB's swearing in would be a humiliating loss for Democrats, who pulled out all the stops to prevent her ascendance to the court.


