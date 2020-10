Former Vacaville Star Reaches World Series With Dodgers

KPIX sports reporter Vern Glenn visits Vacaville to speak with friends and family of Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who will start game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night.

Gonsolin starred at Vacaville High School and then attended Saint Mary's College before being drafted by the Dodgers in 2016.

(10-26-20)