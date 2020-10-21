Grant Me Hope: 12-year-old Jason hopes to be adopted

Global  
 

Every Monday here on WXXV25 we feature a child from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.

Today you will meet 12-year-old Jason.

Jason said to know he is loved and understood would be amazing.

What- adoption- means to me?

It means a second- chance to have a permanent- family.

- - - - someone that supports you - someone that takes care of you.- my- hobbies are playing basketball- and i also like to go four- wheeling.

- - - - i've been playing with lego's - since i was like three and it - just became a habit.

If i - could learn to do anything it i- how to build a lego car because- - - - they seam like so neat.

- - - - what would i change about the - world?

Is... well.

Negativity.- that's like what i- - - - would change about the world.

- like bullying and all that, it'- just.

It's just - - - - wrong.

The world would be a lot- more peaceful if the world was- changed like that.- - - - how would i change?

Well by - teaching others how much it - hurts to be bullied.- the kind of friend i am is one- that's supportive and one that- - - - shares my stuff.

I would like t- be adopted by a family that's - loving and forgiving.

One that'- supportive, gets me, and also - - - - lets me be me!

Thanks for givin- me a chance to share.

- - if you would like to learn more- about adopting jason call 601-- 359-4133.

- the mississippi department of - child protection services - - - - website is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature another child from- mississippi hoping to find a ne- home.




