Grant Me Hope: 12-year-old Jason hopes to be adopted
Grant Me Hope: 12-year-old Jason hopes to be adopted
Every Monday here on WXXV25 we feature a child from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.
Today you will meet 12-year-old Jason.
Jason said to know he is loved and understood would be amazing.
Every monday here on wxxv we- feature a child from mississipp- hoping to get adopted.- today you will meet 12 year old- jason.- jason said to know he is loved- and understood would be - amazing.- - my name is jason, i'm 12.
What- adoption- means to me?
It means a second- chance to have a permanent- family.
- - - - - my name is jason, i'm 12.
What- adoption- means to me?
It means a second- chance to have a permanent- family.
- - - - someone that supports you - someone that takes care of you.- my- hobbies are playing basketball- and i also like to go four- wheeling.
- - - - i've been playing with lego's - since i was like three and it - just became a habit.
If i - could learn to do anything it i- how to build a lego car because- - - - they seam like so neat.
- - - - what would i change about the - world?
Is... well.
Negativity.- that's like what i- - - - would change about the world.
- like bullying and all that, it'- just.
It's just - - - - wrong.
The world would be a lot- more peaceful if the world was- changed like that.- - - - how would i change?
Well by - teaching others how much it - hurts to be bullied.- the kind of friend i am is one- that's supportive and one that- - - - shares my stuff.
I would like t- be adopted by a family that's - loving and forgiving.
One that'- supportive, gets me, and also - - - - lets me be me!
Thanks for givin- me a chance to share.
- - if you would like to learn more- about adopting jason call 601-- 359-4133.
- the mississippi department of - child protection services - - - - website is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature another child from- mississippi hoping to find a ne- home.