Neville on Pogba's selection problem Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:09s - Published 4 minutes ago Neville on Pogba's selection problem Gary Neville shares his thoughts on where Paul Pogba fits into Manchester United's starting 11 and what the best midfield role is for the Frenchman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this