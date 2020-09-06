Global  
 

IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep

Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored a fast 51 off 29 balls.

Heaping praise on the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, Mandeep called him the "greatest T20 player ever", adding that he should never retire.


