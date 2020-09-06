IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep
Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored a fast 51 off 29 balls.
Heaping praise on the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, Mandeep called him the "greatest T20 player ever", adding that he should never retire.
Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan's bowling. From KXIP Punjab Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took away the game in the fourth bowl through their aggressive batting. Chris Jordan said, "The way we've played matches this season, they could've ended easily with us on winning side but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Glad that we're getting a little bit of luck but obviously we can't rest on it but you must enjoy it like tonight's win." Over team's batting, Jordan said "It's not reckless cricket, it's been controlled shots and good running between the wickets. The impact the legend, Chris Gayle has made in the last two games is tremendous. His energy is unbelievable. If we want to take it to next level, we have to just keep doing similar things and finish off games quicker as well."
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, "We can look at our errors and say that's where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over." Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, "These guys are world class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn't work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end."
After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill said that his team lost momentum after captain Eoin Morgan's wicket. "In the middle overs, we were still going well and after Morgan's wicket we just lost momentum," said Gill.
Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. "Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn't get any wicket and I think that's where the game got slipped away from us," said Singh.
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh in after match press conference said that it's going to be tough for the team after three defeats in a row. He also added that the team needs to win seven matches out of the nine games. He highlighted that the team needs to work on bowling part.
After gaining a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj said RCB supported him and he had planned to give a magical performance. "RCB support me a lot. My plan was to give a magical performance for RCB. I had planned that I will do something different for RCB," said Siraj.
Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Police Premier League (PPL) T-20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, Dilbag Singh was also present in the event. 16 teams from Srinagar are participating in the tournament. "16 teams from Srinagar are participating in it. We want youth and children to have some relaxed and healthy moments," DGP said.
England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published