The Rebound: Job Fair

80% of the hours for 100% of the pay. It's a concept that many companies have said they're exploring lately. But does it work? Lindsey boetsch looks at the results after one company put it to the test.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 01:55Published
As millions of Americans are struggling to find work, some have stopped looking. They've decided instead to create an opportunity for themselves. Experts say this is evident in the sudden spike of new..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 21:36Published