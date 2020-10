NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, we'll clear out the skies, and it will be cold for this time of year.

We'll drop down to around 20°.

The record low is 17° & within reach!!

Temperatures will remain on the cool side for Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 under mostly sunny skies.

It won't be quite as cold Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We may make it over 50° on Halloween, and it looks like it will be dry.

Now that's a real "treat!"