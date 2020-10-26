UK Healthcare 10.26.20

Global  
 

Outlining UK Healthcare's plan to deal with the new surge of coronavirus cases.

Talked about its plans in case there is a surge in the number of covid-19 patients this winter.

L3: abc 36 news white ukhealth's covid-19 surge plan u-k healthcare says it has seen an increase in the past two weeks in the number of covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital.

But hospital officials say they are prepared to deal with an increase.

They say they are in good shape as far as personal protective equipment and have enough room in one wing of the hospital to handle 300 additional patients... if needed.

Uk healthcare says it also has the capacity to test someone for covid-19 and the flu with the same swab, which will help when determine a course of




