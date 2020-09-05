Sir Keir Starmer involved in 'minor road traffic accident' with cyclist

Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3? If the ‘R’ hasn’t come below one?”
Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not ruling out a circuit-breakerlockdown if local lockdown measures fail to reduce coronavirus cases. MrJohnson was criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for not followingscientific advice during PMQs.
Shadow Children's minister Tulip Siddiq has called on the government to u-turn its decision not to provide free school meals during the school holidays.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit.
Two people have died after a building collapsed in West London. London Fire Brigade are searching through the wreckage after a gas explosion in a shop in Southall early this morning.
